China Brings Star Wars to Life with ‘Laser AK-47’ That Can Set Fire to Targets A Kilometre Away

(Source: South China Morning Post; published July 01, 2018)

Weighing three kilos, China’s ZKZM-500 laser rifle is classified as “non-lethal,” but is reported to produce an energy beam that can cause the “instant carbonisation” of human skin and tissues. (China internet photo)