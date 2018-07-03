Japan Picks Lockheed Martin Radar for Missile Defence System - Ministry Official (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters: published July 3, 2018)

By Nobuhiro Kubo

Japan has finally opted for Lockheed’s Long-Range Discrimination Radar to equip the two Aegis Ashore missile defense batteries, similar to the one installed in Romania pictured here, that it plans to procure. (DoD photo)

TOKYO --- Japan has selected Lockheed Martin Corp’s advanced radar for its multibillion-dollar missile defence system, a Japanese defence ministry official with direct knowledge told Reuters on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.Japan plans to buy two Aegis Ashore batteries that it wants to deploy in 2023 in an upgrade of its missile defence system that could help ease trade friction with Washington and provide cutting-edge protection against the arsenals of North Korea and China.Reuters reported last week that the candidates for the radar were Raytheon Co’s SPY-6 and a version of Lockheed Martin Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR).The decision on the radar supplier means that Japan can add the purchase to a defence budget proposal slated for release in August, three sources with knowledge of the plan told Reuters previously. They also spoke on condition on anonymity. (end of excerpt)-ends-