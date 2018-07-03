Saab at the Farnborough International Airshow 2018

Saab will be at the Farnborough International Airshow, England 16-21 July with the exciting Saab Experience showroom (stand OE14). Visitors can see, hear and experience how our combination of innovative thinking, in-depth knowledge and design provide smarter solutions that keep people and society safe.



A full scale Gripen E replica will be on display alongside the new RBS15 Gungnir anti-ship missile system, which is being unveiled at Farnborough. Inside, visitors can experience the Gripen E flight demonstrator whilst other demo stations focus on fighting the air battle with electronic warfare, air and ground-based surveillance and command and control.



These take place at the Saab Experience and all journalists are welcome.



-- The Gripen fighter:

Gripen E is redefining how you design a fighter for today and tomorrow. Join us for an update on the programme’s activity that includes further detail on why we call it the smart fighter.



-- GlobalEye:

2018 saw the first Globaleye aircraft unveiled, quickly followed by its first flight. Come and hear about how Saab is delivering a state of the art solution that performs multiple roles without limits.



-- RBS15 Gungnir:

The next generation of the world’s most advanced anti-ship missile system is coming to Farnborough. Join us to hear about this latest addition to the RBS15 family, and why hostile naval forces have nowhere to hide.



You can find the Saab Experience at the centre of the Farnborough site, outside the main exhibition halls and at the mid-point of the static display areas (site OE14). It is open to all visitors at the show. Throughout each day, there will be mini-talks given by Saab experts on topics such as electronic warfare, missiles, fighters and airborne surveillance.



