“Answering Tomorrow’s Challenges” – MTU Aero Engines Showcases Innovative Technology Highlights at the Farnborough International Airshow

(Source: MTU Aero Engines; issued July 03, 2018)

MUNICH --- MTU Aero Engines is not at a loss for solutions to meet tomorrow’s challenges: At this year’s Farnborough Airshow in the United Kingdom, Germany’s leading engine manufacturer will be showcasing the PW1100G-JM geared turbofan powering the A320neo, one of the world’s most eco-efficient engines. At this key industry event, which will take place from July 16 to July 22, the company will moreover present its idea of what the engine for a next-generation European fighter jet could be like. MTU’s innovations for commercial and military propulsion system technologies will be on display in Hall 4 at booth No. 41460 and in MTU’s chalet (No. A35).



Efficient, low-noise, and low-emission technologies



The PW1100G-JM powering the A320neo plays a special role within the highly advanced GTF (Geared Turbofan) engine family: For the first time, it incorporates parts made by a new 3D printing method used at MTU dubbed selective laser melting, which the company has matured for production. This additive manufacturing process is used for the production of attachments. In addition, MTU is responsible for the final assembly of one third of all engines of this type produced.



The PW1100G-JM, on which MTU is partnering with Pratt & Whitney, is displayed prominently at MTU’s booth, which is roughly 100 square meters in size, for all trade show visitors to see. The presentation focuses on the advantages of GTF technology for the customer and for the environment: The GTF slashes fuel burn and CO2 emissions by 16 percent, cuts perceived noise levels in half, and reduces maintenance costs. The message has reached the market: The current order backlog stands at more than 8,000 of the propulsion systems.



Next propulsion system generation for tomorrow’s fighter jet



MTU wants to take on a major role also in the development of a new engine for a future European fighter jet. In one of its interactive exhibits, it introduces its conceptual idea for the Next European Fighter Engine (NEFE). Manufacturers involved in the development under the project will get in on valuable key technologies, which in turn secures jobs also beyond military aviation. This is why MTU aims to be part of the development of the propulsion system early in the game. “As an integral supplier with profound project management experience in European partnerships, MTU is ready to get down to work,” according to Michael Schreyögg, Chief Program Officer at MTU Aero Engines. “We have extensive know-how in all phases of a life cycle of a military engine – be it development, production or in-service support,” summarizes Schreyögg.



Tailor-made solutions for customers



Other highlights on display are MTUPlus ERcoateco and the drum repair procedure, which were both developed by MTU in-house. MTUPlus ERcoateco is a high-temperature-resistant erosion protection coating for high-pressure compressor blades and vanes. Produced using nano technology, the coating is designed to improve specific fuel consumption and reduce CO2 emissions. Moreover, it extends the life of blades and vanes by protecting the parent metal from excessive damage. In drum repair, damper wires newly designed by MTU with improved ends are installed. The wires prevent fretting damage at the middle stages of the high-pressure compressor. These two solutions developed by MTU Maintenance are demonstrated at MTU’s booth on a V2500 high-pressure compressor.





