Farnborough 2018: Elbit Systems Offers COTS Solutions Optimal for Upgrading Military Platforms

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued July 03, 2018)

HAIFA, Israel --- Leveraging its strong position in the aircraft upgrade market and the recent acquisition of Universal Avionics, Elbit Systems is to showcase at the upcoming exhibition in Farnborough a unique offering of commercial systems for military upgrade programs.



Defense budgets constraints and a widening requirement to comply with civilian airspace regulations drive a growing demand for commercial cockpit solutions for military platform upgrades. Cost efficiencies, shorter time to market and full compliance with Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) regulations make Commercial of the Shelf (COTS) avionics optimal for upgrading military platforms.



Addressing these growing needs Elbit Systems, together with its wholly owned subsidiary Universal Avionics, presents a unique portfolio of COTS CNS/ATM compliant solutions for upgrading Para-military and military aircraft including helicopters, transporters and special mission aircraft.



The offering to be showcased in the Company booth #1354 (Hall 1) at Farnborough includes Universal Avionics’ Flight Management Systems (FMS), Primary Flight Display system and communication systems alongside Elbit Systems’ Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS), Head-Up Display (HUD) and wearable HUD product line.



Yoram Shmuely, EVP and General Manager of Elbit Systems’ Aerospace Division commented:” Our leadership in the field of upgrading military platforms our technological edge in the commercial aviation area together with UA’s portfolio, enable us to promote this unique offering that is optimally suited to address the evolving market trends”.





