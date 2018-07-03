RADA’s MHR Radars Selected for US Army IM-SHORAD

(Source: RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.; issued July 3, 2018)

The Israeli company RADA said its Multi-mission Hemispheric Radar has been down-selected as part of the Leonardo DRS mission equipment package for the US Army’s Initial Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) capability. (Rada photo)

NETANYA, Israel --- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. announced that its Multi-mission Hemispheric Radar (MHR) has been down-selected as part of the Leonardo DRS mission equipment package (MEP) solution for the US Army’s Initial Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) capability. DRS is in negotiations with the US Army for this prototype contract which should be awarded in August 2018.



The MHR radar, when integrated on the Stryker A1 platform, meets the Army’s on-board sensor requirements and provides 360-degree aerial surveillance to detect and track UAS, rotary wing and fixed wing threats at desired ranges. Each IM-SHORAD MEP includes four MHR radars to provide persistent surveillance, execute at the short-halt and operate on-the-move.



This accelerated IM-SHORAD prototype effort requires systems be delivered in early 2019. Nine prototype systems will inform a future production decision for more than 140 systems beginning in 2020.



Dov Sella, RADA’s CEO, commented, "We are proud to be selected for this important US Army program. This selection demonstrates the extensibility and adaptability of RADA’s highly advanced AESA, software-defined radars into multi-purpose, mission critical applications. Further the recent establishment of our US joint venture, RADA Technologies LLC, will allow us to provide optimal program performance to this customer. The MHR selection substantiates our strategic investments in continuous product development and efforts to transition and manufacture products in the US.”





RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics contractor. The Company specializes in the development, production, and sales of Tactical Land Radars for Force and Border Protection, and Avionics Systems (including Inertial Navigation Systems) for fighter aircraft and UAVs.



-ends-

