Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 03, 2018)

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, has been awarded a $420,000,000 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, for AE 3007H (F137) engine-sustainment services.



This contract provides for maintenance, repair and overhaul of the engine, as well as program management and sustaining engineering services.



Work will be performed in Montreal, Canada; and Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed June 30, 2024.



This award is the result of sole-source acquisition and only one offer was received.



Air Force fiscal year 2018 operations and maintenance funds; and Navy fiscal year 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,234,270 are being obligated at the time of award against an undefinitized contract order (FA8124-18-F-0043) with a not-to-exceed price of $10,979,027.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8124-18-D-0004). (Awarded June 29, 2018)



