On the second day of his official visit to Israel on July 2, 2018, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic visited the Ramat David Air Force in northern Israel.
There are three squadron of Israeli F-16 multi-purpose combat aircraft at Ramat David Air Base. Also at Ramat David, on April 9, 2018, Colonel Željko Ninić was the first Croatian pilot to fly the Israeli F-16.
Minister Krstičević was received at Ramat David by the base commander, and on that occasion inspected the Israeli F-16 Barak fighters.
In Ramat David, Minister Krstičević expressed his satisfaction that he had a chance to visit this base, from which the Croatian pilot first flew the F-16: "It is planned that the Israeli F-16 planes from this base will come to Croatia in 2020. I see these planes in Croatian skies, and I hope we will do it.”
“We are now in the process of preparing the contract, and of selecting pilots and technicians who will start training in Israel next year.”
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Croatia is buying 12 F-16 C / D Block 30 Barak aircraft (ten single-seaters and two two-seaters). The deal includes logistic support in Croatia and engineering support in Israel.
The aircraft have undergone a series of upgrades and system and structure modernisation, ensuring a high technological content.
They will be delivered with a remaining lifetime of at least 3,000 flight hours, which the Croatian Air Force considers is sufficient for the next 25 years.
The deal is valued at $500 million, although this figure has not been officially confirmed.
Click here for the Croatian MoD announcement of the deal.)
