Minister Krstičević at Ramat David Air Base

(Source: Croatian Ministry of Defense; issued July 3, 2018)

(Issued in Croatian; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Croatia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic visited the Ramat David Air Force in northern Israel to inspect the F-16 fighters that Croatia is preparing to buy from Israel. (Croatia MoD photo)

On the second day of his official visit to Israel on July 2, 2018, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic visited the Ramat David Air Force in northern Israel.There are three squadron of Israeli F-16 multi-purpose combat aircraft at Ramat David Air Base. Also at Ramat David, on April 9, 2018, Colonel Željko Ninić was the first Croatian pilot to fly the Israeli F-16.Minister Krstičević was received at Ramat David by the base commander, and on that occasion inspected the Israeli F-16 Barak fighters.In Ramat David, Minister Krstičević expressed his satisfaction that he had a chance to visit this base, from which the Croatian pilot first flew the F-16: "It is planned that the Israeli F-16 planes from this base will come to Croatia in 2020. I see these planes in Croatian skies, and I hope we will do it.”“We are now in the process of preparing the contract, and of selecting pilots and technicians who will start training in Israel next year.”-ends-