Turkish Aerospace Industries Chooses Dassault Systèmes for Turkey’s Largest Aviation Project

(Source Dassault Systèmes; issued July 5, 2018)

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France --- Dassault Systèmes has announced that Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. chose the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to accelerate the development of the TF-X aircraft, the newest and largest aviation development project in Turkey.



The decision follows Turkish Aerospace’s comprehensive evaluation of solutions available on the market and the successful completion of a proof of concept. It also reflects Dassault Systèmes’ 30-year legacy that continues to shape the aerospace and defense industry.



Turkish Aerospace will use the Winning Program, Co-Design to Target, Test to Perform, Ready for Rate and Build to Operate industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to develop its next generation, multirole aircraft from design through production.



More than 2,000 project participants at Turkish Aerospace, its partners and suppliers will collaborate by relying on a single source of data across all digital design, engineering, simulation, manufacturing, business analytics and governance applications.



“The size of the TF-X Program presented us with an opportunity. We wanted to select a software solution suitable for this project that also allows us to streamline our business process with Aerospace best practices,” said Temel Kotil, President/CEO, Turkish Aerospace. “Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform and its integrated applications convinced us of the need for taking a next step. Our company will gain extensive capabilities for aviation design, development and production, and be able to demonstrate its determination to accomplish large projects.”



“Aircraft development, considered one of the most technologically advanced projects in any industry, is growing more complex. As companies integrate sophisticated systems and technologies, they seek new ways to conceptualize, design, manufacture, test, certify and sustain products while collaborating across functions and geographies,” said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace & Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes.



“The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides them with the digital capabilities to accelerate such programs by up to 50 percent. Turkish Aerospace can therefore improve decision-making, reduce risks, and transform its end-to-end development.”





Dassault Systèmes will be attending the Farnborough International Airshow, Chalet B9, from July 16-20, 2018.



-ends-

