LEGUAN – Bridge Layers for Finland

(Source: Krauss-Maffei Wegmann; issued July 04, 2018)

MUNICH/TAMPERE, Finland --- The procurement authority of the Finnish Defence Forces (FDF) is modernising and expanding the Leguan bridge layer fleet. To this end, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) has signed a contract with the national general contractor for the project, Patria Land Systems Oy.



This project makes Finland the sixth user to introduce the ability to lay short Leguan bridges, modernising all systems with respect to performance and future viability. Moreover, equipment package deliveries and supports services in the construction of four more new Leguan systems with Leopard 2 chassis have been ordered.



The contract will be carried out in 2019 and 2020. The Leguan bridge layer system is used by 17 countries, not only giving it unique interoperability, but also creating ideal framework conditions for cooperation for receiving and refining the system.





