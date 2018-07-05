Ongoing Growth in the Defence Industry Sector

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued July 05, 2018)

A key player in Australia’s defence industry has reported a record number of applicants during a recruitment drive, underscoring the Government’s commitment to attract people to the growing sector.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said Leidos Australia, a leading innovative defence industry company in IT, engineering and science has advised that their 2019 graduate recruitment programme attracted a record number of applicants.



“Thanks to the Turnbull Government’s historic $200 billion investment in defence capability and the corresponding growth in Australia’s defence industry sector, plus raised public awareness through the Government’s Workforce Behind the Defence Force information campaign, companies like Leidos Australia are seeing enormous interest from candidates,” Minister Pyne said.



“The most recent number of applications received by Leidos Australia was 1,384, representing an 85 percent increase in applications from last year’s recruitment programme. The company is expecting to hire 45 graduates in 2019, which is a 50 percent increase on this year’s intake.”



Minister Pyne said the graduates will fill both technical and operational roles, including systems, software, and logistics engineers, as well as cyber, intelligence, and financial analysts, and project management.



“Leidos Australia has increased its workforce by approximately 200 employees over the last year, which is further evidence of strong growth in Australia’s defence industry sector.”



