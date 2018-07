VR Military Training System Unveiled in China

(Source: Xinhuanet; issued July 04, 2018)

BEIJING --- China launched a virtual reality military training system on Wednesday.



Putting on a VR helmet and body sensors, trainees enter a virtual battlefield and engage in combat training with both real and virtual teammates.



Unlike other gaming devices, the VR system was designed and developed according to real operational requirements by China Electronic Technology Group Corporation.



