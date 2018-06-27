Rostec Launched Tornado-G on the International Market

(Source: Rostec; issued June 27, 2018)

The Rostec State Corporation announced the launch of the Tornado-G multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) on the international market. The system that is expected to be in high demand abroad will replace the renowned Grad systems used by armed forces of more than 60 countries.



Splav Scientific Production Enterprise, a member of the Mechanical Engineering Scientific-Production Concern of the Rostec State Corporation, obtained the necessary permits for demonstration of the Tornado-G MLRS abroad. As expected, the system will arouse interest in foreign customers and may further replace the Grad systems used by armed forces of more than 60 countries. Today, Tornado-G is already operated by Russian army units. It has never been demonstrated at international exhibitions.



Tornado-G is a follow-up to the renowned Grad system that has been used by armed forces of many countries for more than 50 years and has proven its reliability and faultless operation. As compared to its predecessor, Tornado-G is five times faster and has a higher damaging capacity.



“The system is quick to operate: the unit can leave the position before the missile hits the target, thus improving the crew safety, mobility and efficiency of the system. We expect this system to be in high demand by foreign customers," noted Sergey Abramov, Industrial Director of the Armament Cluster of the Rostec State Corporation.



Tornado-G is designed for 122-mm ammunition to attack and destroy the enemy troops, armed vehicles, artillery and mortar batteries, as well as command posts. The system is capable of launching both multiple and single rockets.



