PLA Party Committee Moves to Improve Combat Capability

(Source: Global Times; issued July 05, 2018)

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has launched new measures to improve the PLA Army's combat capability in peacetime.



Members of the Communist Party of China's PLA Army committee recently participated in combat planning training to improve their judgment in situations and mobilizing soldiers, the PLA Daily reported on Wednesday.



Improving the army leaders' combat capability would have a direct impact on soldiers and affect the outcome of battles, Li Daguang, a professor at the National Defense University of the People's Liberation Army, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



PLA Army leaders discussed strategy and decided on work regulations, including overcoming laziness in peacetime, setting combat guidelines and strengthening fighting capability, the PLA Daily said.



To focus on the army's combat capability, the new measures aim to reduce pressure on activities that have little to do with training and combat preparation, the newspaper reported.



The PLA Army has long insisted on training that meets the new era's requirements of safeguarding national security and improving combat capability, Li said.



PLA Party committee organs will establish monthly training weeks, and adopt a combination of self-study, self-training and centralized group training for personnel, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The training should be conducted at least one week per month, with daily physical training of more than an hour, the measures said.



PLA Army brigades have conducted 1,370 competitions on specified skills as of May, Xinhua reported.



