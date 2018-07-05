Patria Developed Major Changes to Agusta Bell 412EP Certified by EASA

(Source: Patria; issued July 05, 2018)

Patria’s Aviation Business Unit has been granted two Supplementary Type Certificates (STC’s) by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). These major changes are developed and certified to the Finnish Border Guard helicopter Agusta Bell 412EP to provide up to date communication and navigation functions in order to fulfil the latest European Airspace requirements.



Further, these certified changes offer significant improvements to the search and rescue capabilities; one of the core functions of the Finnish Border Guard operated helicopters. The new STC’s Patria has developed, built and installed, will guarantee that Finnish Border Guard has the operational capabilities needed in the northern Finland.



“These STC’s are a natural sequel to the multiple of modifications Patria has performed in the past to military platforms, but first ones to have been certified according to the EASA civil regulations in many years by a Finnish organisation,” says Tuomo Jokisalo from Patria.





Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services and technology solutions. Patria provides its aerospace and military customers with equipment availability, continuous performance development as well as selected intelligence, surveillance and management system products and services. Patria’s mission is to give its customers confidence in all conditions, and the vision is to be the #1 partner for critical operations.



Patria has several locations including Finland, Sweden, Norway and Estonia. Net sales totaled EUR 467.7 million in 2017, and Patria employs 2,800 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.



-ends-

