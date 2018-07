Signing Agreement

(Source: ASELSAN; issued July 05, 2018)

Two agreements have been signed between ASELSAN and TAI - Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc., valuing USD 254,725,195.



Within the context of the agreements, the deliveries will be completed in 2018-2022.



This disclosure is made with respect to the permission of TAI, dated 05.07.2018.



