Burlington (EPF 10) Completes Builder's Trials

(Source: Naval Sea Systems Command; issued July 05, 2018)

MOBILE, Ala. --- The Navy's tenth Expeditionary Fast Transport vessel, Burlington (EPF 10), successfully completed Builder's Trials, June 29.



The week of trials began dockside at the Austal USA Shipyard in Mobile, Alabama. The ship engaged in pierside Dock Trials with the Supervisor of Shipbuilding Gulf Coast working with the shipyard to demonstrate ship equipment and system operation including fire protection equipment.



The ship then spent two days underway performing various tests to demonstrate the ship's readiness, including calibration of communication and navigational systems, ship propulsion, ride control, and anchor handling. Maneuverability trials tested the ship's four steerable water jets while a series of high-speed turns demonstrated the stability and agility of the EPF catamaran hull form.



"Burlington performed very well and is well on the way towards her delivery as the next Expeditionary Fast Transport vessel to the Navy," said Capt. Scot Searles, Strategic and Theater Sealift program manager, Program Executive Office Ships. "The testing results achieved this week are a testament to the combined efforts of industry and Navy."



The next step for Burlington will be Acceptance Trials, during which the Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey will inspect and evaluate the ship to certify its readiness for delivery to the U.S. Navy. Burlington is scheduled to begin Acceptance Trials in late July.



EPF's are versatile, non-combatant vessels designed to operate in shallow-draft ports and waterways, increasing operational flexibility for a wide range of activities including maneuver and sustainment, relief operations in small or damaged ports, flexible logistics support, or as the key enabler for rapid transport.



They are capable of interfacing with roll-on/roll-off discharge facilities, as well as on/off-loading vehicles such as a fully combat-loaded Abrams Main Battle Tank. Each vessel includes a flight deck to support day and night aircraft launch and recovery operations. Burlington will have airline-style seating for 312 embarked forces with fixed berthing for 104.



As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, sealift ships, support ships, boats, and craft.



-ends-

