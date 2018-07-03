Navy DDG-51 and DDG-1000 Destroyer Programs: Background and Issues for Congress

(Source: Congressional Research Service; issued July 03, 2018)

This report presents background information and potential oversight issues for Congress on the Navy’s Arleigh Burke (DDG-51) and Zumwalt (DDG-1000) class destroyer programs. The Navy procured DDG-51s from FY1985 through FY2005, and resumed procuring them in FY2010. The three DDG-51s requested for procurement in FY2019 are to be the 80th, 81st, and 82nd ships in the class. The Navy procured three DDG-1000s in FY2007-FY2009 and plans no further procurement of DDG-1000s.The 13 DDG-51s planned for procurement in FY2018-FY2022 are to be procured under a multiyear procurement (MYP) contract that Congress approved as part of its action on the Navy’s FY2018 budget. DDG-51s procured in FY2017 and subsequent years are being built to a new design (the Flight III DDG-51design), which incorporates a new and more capable radar called the Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) or SPY-6 radar.The Navy estimates the combined procurement cost of the three DDG-51s requested for procurement in FY2019 at $5,292.7 million, or an average of $1,764.2 million each. The ships are to receive $39.4 million in prior-year (FY2018) Economic Order Quantity (EOQ) advance procurement (AP) funding (i.e., funding for up-front batch orders of components of DDG-51s to be procured under the FY2018-FY2022 MYP contract).The Navy’s proposed FY2019budget requests the following:--the remaining $5,253.3 million in procurement funding needed to complete the estimated procurement cost for the three DDG-51s requested for FY2019;--$391.9 million in additional EOQ AP funding for DDG-51s to be procured under the FY2018-FY2022 MYP contract;--$54.0 million in cost-to-complete procurement funding to cover cost increases on DDG-51s procured in prior fiscal years; and--$271.0 million in procurement funding to cover cost increases on Zumwalt (DDG-1000)class destroyers.-ends-