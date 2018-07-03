NATO's Oldest Allies Unite

(Source: US Navy; issued July 03, 2018)

From July 2 to July 6, aircraft from Carrier Air Wing One (CVW-1), embarked aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), are conducting integrated flight operations with French Naval Aviation aircraft as part of French Air Defense week.



The purpose of the exercise is to increase readiness and demonstrate the ability to operate together by practicing air warfare and strike techniques, to include dissimilar air combat training.



"France is our oldest Ally and a vital partner in ensuring security and stability in the region and across the globe," said Commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, Rear Adm. Gene Black. "The opportunity to integrate with French Naval Aviation helps us enhance our interoperability as we work to achieve common objectives."



CVW-1 aircraft participating in the exercise will include F/A-18s and E-2D Hawkeyes, which will integrate with French Dassault Rafale M Fighters.



"When we operate together we're stronger than just the sum of our parts, and this training continues our investment in that cooperation." said Black.



Throughout the duration of the exercise flight operations are being conducted over France and French territorial and international waters in the Bay of Biscay.



Harry S. Truman is deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting maritime security operations in support of U.S. national security interests.



