FMV Extends Helicopter 15 Support and Maintenance Contract

Saab will continue to provide support and maintenance services for the Swedish military’s Agusta A-109M light twin-engined helicopters, as it has done for nearly 15 years. (Saab photo)

Saab is being entrusted once again to support and maintain Helicopter 15. The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has chosen to call an option regarding a continued exclusive agreement for the years 2020 and 2021.



Helicopter 15 (HKP 15) (Swedish designation for the Agusta A-109M—Ed.) has been in operation in the Swedish Armed Forces for almost 15 years and, since 2012, Saab has had an exclusive agreement to ensure flight time availability. FMV has now chosen to call another option to extend Saab's agreement until the end of 2021.



The agreement includes the following:

-- Support and maintenance of all 20 helicopters including mission equipment, military equipment, and technical personnel,

-- Base personnel for command, planning and administration,

-- The provision of logistics and equipment, including engine maintenance,

-- Call options in the form of additional technical personnel and engineering services.



“Since the start in 2012, we have worked closely with the end-customer in order to ensure a high level of availability in the HKP 15 system. This extension serves to confirm that our hard work is appreciated and is making a difference," says Ellen Molin, head of Saab’s business area Support and Services.



The option has an order value of more than SEK 65 million over the two years.



“We are freeing up important resources within the Swedish Armed Forces and are contributing to the capability development taking place at our customer. I am proud of our abilities and the Swedish Armed Forces' enduring confidence in us," says Ellen Molin.



At present, HKP 15 operates from two bases in Sweden: Linköping and Ronneby. The main base for maintenance, inspections and repairs is at Malmen in Linköping, which is where the majority of Saab's resources for support and maintenance are located, including technicians, mechanics and base personnel. Saab also has permanent staff in Ronneby, along with good capacity to allocate resources to different sites when the need arises.





