U.S. Air Force Cancels Further Flight Testing in Light Attack Aircraft Experiment

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 05, 2018)

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Air Force has cancelled further flight tests involved with its light-attack aircraft experiment after a June 22 crash of an Embraer A-29 used by the program killed one pilot and injured another.



Lt. General Arnold Bunch, the service's top uniformed acquisition official, says that the service is not yet abandoning the idea of using a light attack aircraft like the A-29 Super Tucano or Beechcraft AT-6 in place of expensive fighter aircraft for counter-insurgency work in permissive air environments like those found in Iraq and Afghanistan.



The service believes it has sufficient flight test data and is now gathering information on the costs of logistics and sustainment from contractors as it works on a decision to pursue Congressional support for a program of record.



