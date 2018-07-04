Israel Hosted UAE Military Delegation tTo Review F-35s, Sources Say (excerpt)

(Source: I24 News; posted July 4, 2018)

By i24news

The Israeli Air Force recently hosted a military delegation from the United Arab Emirates to review operations of the advanced US-made F-35 fighter jets, i24NEWS has learned.An American delegation was also present at the time of the UAE visit, sources told i24NEWS.The extraordinary visit comes as the UAE seeks to purchase its own fleet of the advanced F-35 fighter jets, built by US defense giant Lockheed Martin, and amid reports of a burgeoning Israeli-Gulf alliance against Iran.Hailed as a "game-changer" and a "serious upgrade" by Israeli military experts with a $100 million per plane price-tag, Israel received the first of 50 F-35s purchased from the US in December 2016.Israel is the only country in the Middle East to have the jet, where they are operated by the IAF's Golden Eagle Squadron, based in the Nevatim Air Base in the center of the country. (end of excerpt)-ends-