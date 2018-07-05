Ukraine, Turkey to Jointly Create An-188 Military Transport Aircraft

(Source: Ukrinform; posted July 5, 2018)

Ukraine and Turkey will implement a joint project to create an An-188 military transport aircraft, according to the Facebook page of the Ukrainian government portal.



"Ukraine and Turkey are moving to practical implementation of a joint project to create an An-188 military transport aircraft. The military transport aircraft project involves the full westernization of all components, the introduction of modern and reliable technical solutions, as well as full compliance with NATO standards, both in terms of equipment and in terms of the tactics of the use of the aircraft," reads the report.



The aircraft will be able to carry military hardware of all types, military and construction equipment, helicopters, up to 300 soldiers, as well as humanitarian cargoes, pallets and containers.



Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on his Facebook page that it was a "promising military transport turbojet aircraft that fully complies with NATO standards."



