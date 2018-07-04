China Is Working on A New Fighter Jet for Aircraft Carriers to Replace Its J-15s (excerpt)

(Source: South China Morning Post; published July 04, 2018)

By Minnie Chan

After a series of crashes of J-15 carrier fighters (pictured) in which several pilots lost their lives, China is accelerating the development of a new carrier-based fighter, possibly based on the FC-31 stealth fighter. (PLA-N photo)