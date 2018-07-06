Ground Breaking at New £130m ‘Super-Site’ at Ansty Park

(Source: Meggitt plc; issued July 06, 2018)

International aerospace, defence and energy engineering group Meggitt PLC today commenced work on the construction of a new manufacturing and office facility at Ansty Park in Coventry.



Meggitt Chief Executive Tony Wood, and Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street, led a ground-breaking ceremony at the Ansty Park site at an event attended by Meggitt employees, regional organisations and local dignitaries.



The project will provide a base for up to 1,000 employees and combines a range of operations within a world-class aerospace engineering and technology environment. It will also serve as the new home for Meggitt’s international headquarters.



It is the largest of a number of global infrastructure investments by Meggitt as it accelerates growth and will be a hub for next-generation aerospace innovation and R&D, as well as a catalyst for world-class operational performance.



Today Meggitt also introduced its new Corporate Apprenticeship Programme which will ensure that it continues to nurture the skills and talent to meet future needs. Meggitt apprentices will build skills and expertise in various aspects of the company’s operations. The programme includes training in partnership with the Manufacturing Technology Centre. The first cohort of 20 apprentices joins the organisation this summer.



Tony Wood, Meggitt Chief Executive, said: “Today marks another major advance in the development of Meggitt’s global engineering and manufacturing capability. It is also a significant investment in the long-term future of Meggitt both here in the Midlands and in the UK.”



“The Ansty Park super-site, coupled with our investment in the next generation of talent through our new apprenticeship programme, will ensure that Meggitt continues to deliver world class innovation, meeting the current and future needs of our customers worldwide.”



Andy Street, Mayor of West Midlands, said: “This is a hugely exciting moment as Meggitt takes the first steps to creating its new base here in the West Midlands.”



“The investment being made by Meggitt in the West Midlands is a huge vote of confidence in the region’s economy and the UK manufacturing sector.”



“For me, the most exciting aspect is the apprenticeship programme. This is a fantastic initiative giving young people the opportunity to develop in a world-class manufacturing environment while helping the company invest in people to achieve the skills they need to compete internationally.”



Building work will begin imminently and the super-site is due to become operational toward the end of 2019.



