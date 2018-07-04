Rostec Started Aerodynamic Tests of VRT500 Copter

(Source: Rostec; July 04, 2018)

Specialists of the VR-Technologies construction bureau owned by Russian Helicopters affiliated to Rostec State Corporation started aerodynamic tests of the light utility helicopter VRT500 at the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute.



The copter was for the first time introduced to public at the International Helicopter Industry Exhibition HeliRussia-2018 that took place at the end of May in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region. VRT500 is the first chopper of the holding in the segment of light vehicles with a takeoff weight up to 2 tons. Flying vehicles of the type currently constitute 18% of world’s fleet of copters.



Light copters are among those in high demand, they are the ones mostly used by private buyers. The VRT500 features great aircraft performance characteristics, which combined with an attractive price, should assure its success not only in domestic but in foreign markets, too. According to projections Russian helicopters can take up to 15% of the world market of such aircrafts before 2035.



VRT500 is a light single-engine helicopter with a Contra Rotating Propeller Drive System and a takeoff weight of 1600 kg. The aircraft has the largest cargo-and-passenger cabin in its class with a total capacity of up to 5 people. It is equipped with an interactive control system.



The design performance characteristics allows it to move at a speed up to 250 km/h, cover distances of up to 860 km, carry up to 730 kg of pay load. Passenger, multi-purpose, cargo, training, VIP and search-and-rescue modifications of the copter are envisaged.



