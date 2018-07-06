Rheinmetall Awarded €20 Million Contract for Fieldguard Systems

The Düsseldorf-based high-tech group Rheinmetall with its Swiss subsidiary Rheinmetall Air Defence have booked an order to supply Fieldguard 3 measurement systems to two international customers. Fieldguard is an active fire control system which measures the flightpath of projectiles in order to assure maximum precision during target engagement.



One customer country is expanding its existing capacity by three systems, while another nation – a first-time customer – is initially ordering a single system. In this constellation Rheinmetall is acting as subcontractor to Avibras of Brazil, the prime contractor.



Encompassing a total of four systems, the contract is worth a total of €20 million. Delivery will be complete by the end of 2019.



The programme Rheinmetall is supporting here is the ASTROS 2020 multiple rocket launcher, made by its Brazilian partner Avibras. The Fieldguard 3 measurement system can cover distances of up to 100 kilometres.



Rheinmetall’s open and professional working relationship with Avibras offers an excellent example of international cooperation in the defence technology realm. The two organizations see additional growth potential in various customer countries, particularly in Asia and the Middle East. The contract underscores once again Rheinmetall’s outstanding expertise in the field of air defence and related sensor technology.



