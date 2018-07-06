Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 06, 2018)

Honeywell International Inc., Phoenix, Arizona, was awarded an $119,630,553 modification (P00089) to contract W56HZV-12-C-0344 for Total Integrated Engine Revitalization Automotive Gas Turbine hardware to meet Anniston Army Depot production and Total Integrated Engine Revitalization program field repair site requirements.



Work will be performed in Phoenix, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of March 29, 2021.



Fiscal 2018 Army working capital funds in the amount of $119,630,553 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



