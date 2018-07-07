Two U.S. Navy Vessels Sail Through Taiwan Strait: MND (excerpt)

(Source: China News Agency; published July 7, 2018)

By Matt Yu, Yeh Su-ping and Ko Lin

TAIPEI --- Two U.S. Navy vessels crossed into the Taiwan Strait from the south and were continuing on a northeasterly course, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) confirmed late Saturday.The ships were identified as Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers, the MND said.The last time a U.S. Navy ship transited the Taiwan Strait was in 2007, during the administration of George W. Bush.The possibility of such a move had been mooted in statements by U.S. officials in early June.The defense ministry also affirmed that the military is in full control of the situation.In response, the Presidential Office issued a statement saying that Taiwan is fully committed to building peace in the region and across the strait, and that as a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will continue to maintain the status quo to ensure peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region. (end of excerpt)-ends-