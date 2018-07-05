BEIJING --- China's self-developed Yaoying-2, a new reconnaissance and strike drone, has successfully completed its maiden flight, according to developer Aviation Industry Corporation of China Thursday.
Aimed at the international market, Yaoying-2 is a medium-altitude, low-speed, long-endurance Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) with both reconnaissance and strike capabilities.
With full automatic control and integrated navigation, the new drone can conduct photoelectric image reconnaissance and surveillance, radar image reconnaissance, and communication signal detection.
The drone can provide real-time image and monitoring information for many fields, including firefighting, disaster relief, aerial photography, oil pipelines, forest fire prevention and land resource surveys.
