IDF Denies UAE Delegation Visited Israel to Study the F-35 (excerpt)

(Source: Jerusalem Post; published July 8, 2018)

By Anna Ahronheim

JERUSALEM --- The Israeli military has denied that a military delegation from the United Arab Emirates was recently hosted by the Israel Air Force to review the F-35 stealth fighter jets.According to a report by i24news, the delegation visited the Nevatim Air Base in southern Israel accompanied by an American delegation to learn about the world’s most advanced fighter jet.The UAE, which is among the world’s biggest defense spenders, has made no secret that it is interested in purchasing the world's most advanced fighter jet.Israel is the only air force in the Middle East to have the jet. In May, IAF commander Amikam Norkin announced that the air force had used the F-35I Adir in combat operations for the first time – in two operational missions on different fronts in the Middle East, showing a photograph of the jet over the Lebanese capital of Beirut.Israel’s air force received three more of the Lockheed Martin jets in mid-June, bringing the total amount currently flown by Israel to 12. It is expected to receive a total of 50 planes by 2024, enough to make two full squadrons.Israel’s F-35I Adir is heavily tailor-made to Israel’s own specifications and is embedded with Israeli-made electronic warfare pods as well as Israeli weaponry, all installed once the planes have landed in Israel. The jets also have a unique, overriding Israeli-built C4 (Command, Control, Communications and Computing) system that runs “on top” of Lockheed’s built-in operating system. (end of excerpt)-ends-