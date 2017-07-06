Six Global Companies Respond to India's RFI for 110 Fighter Jets (excerpt)

(Source: Times of India; published July 06, 2017)

By Shaurya Karanbir Gurung

India’s quest for procuring 110 fighter aircraft for its air force is progressing with six global aviation majors having responded to the Request for Information for the program.The six firms which are competing for the IAF contract worth billions of dollars are Boeing’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Fighting Falcon, Dassault Aviation’s Rafale, Eurofighter Typhoon, Saab’s Gripen and Russian United Aircraft Corporation’s MiG-35.“All six firms have responded to the RFI,” said IAF government sources. Friday was the last day for responding to the RFI.The aircraft makers which responded to the RFI would have mentioned the operational and technical parameters of their military platforms. They have also indicated the fly-away price of the aircraft. The IAF will now draft its technical requirements for the tenders that can be issued within the next three to six months. The competition to give India’s new fighter jet will start after the global players respond to these tenders.As per current plans, Indian private sector manufacturers are expected to tie up with the winning global player to manufacture these planes in India. (end of excerpt)-ends-