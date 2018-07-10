Denmark – AIM-120 C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 10, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Denmark of twenty-eight (28) AIM-120 C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) for an estimated cost of $90 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Denmark has requested to buy twenty-eight (28) AIM-120 C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and one (1) AMRAAM spare guidance section.



Also included are missile containers, control section spares, weapon systems support, test equipment, spare and repair parts, publications and technical documentation, personnel training, training equipment, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, logistics, and technical support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $90 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the European region.



This proposed sale would support Denmark's F-16 and future F-35 fighter programs and enhance Denmark's ability to provide for its own territorial defense and support coalition operations. The proposed sale also enables interoperability and standardization between the armed forces of Denmark and the United States. Denmark already maintains the AIM-120B in its inventory and will have no difficulty absorbing this additional equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of these systems and equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Cooperation in Tucson, Arizona. The purchaser has requested offsets. At this time, agreements are undetermined and will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Denmark.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



(ends)



United Kingdom – AIM-120D Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 10, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the United Kingdom of up to two hundred (200) AIM-120D Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) for an estimated cost of $650 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the United Kingdom has requested to buy up to two hundred (200) AIM-120D Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs).



Also included in this sale are missile containers; weapon system support equipment; support and test equipment; site survey; transportation; repair and return support; warranties; spare and repair parts; publications and technical documentation; maintenance and personnel training; training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, logistics, and technical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The estimated cost of the overall possible sale is $650 million.



The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security policies of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally which has been, and continues to be, an important partner on critical foreign policy and defense issues.



The proposed sale will improve the Royal Air Force’s aircraft capabilities for mutual defense, regional security, force modernization, and U.S. and NATO interoperability. This sale will enhance the Royal Air Force's ability to defend the United Kingdom against future threats and contribute to future NATO operations. The United Kingdom will have no difficulty absorbing these missiles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missile Systems Company, Tucson, AZ. At this time, there are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the United Kingdom.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

