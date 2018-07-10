Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 10, 2018)

Raytheon Co., Woburn, Massachusetts (HQ0147-18-D-0008); Lockheed Martin Corp., Moorestown, New Jersey (HQ0147-18-D-0011); and Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. acting through Missile Defense and Protective Systems Division, Huntsville, Alabama (HQ0147-18-D-0010), are each being awarded a multiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (MAIDIQ) contract with a minimum amount of $10,000 and a maximum amount of $4,100,000,000.



The primary purpose of this contract is to provide autonomous acquisition and persistent precision tracking and discrimination to optimize the defensive capability of the Ballistic Missile Defense system and counter evolving threats.



No task orders or delivery orders are being issued at this time. The three awardees of this MAIDIQ contract will compete for each order.



This contract was competitively procured via publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website with three proposals received. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds. The ordering period is from July 10, 2018, through July 9, 2023.



The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama is the contracting activity.



