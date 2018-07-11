JetBlue Signs Commitment for 60 A220-300 Aircraft, Converts 25 A320neo Orders to Larger A321neo

(Source: Airbus; issued July 11, 2018)

TOULOUSE / NEW-YORK --- JetBlue today became the first customer for the newly-rebranded Airbus A220 aircraft, signing a Memorandum of Understanding for 60 firm orders for the larger A220-300 model. In addition, the airline converted 25 of its current orders for Airbus A320neo aircraft into orders for the larger A321neo. JetBlue’s A321neos and A220s will be powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines.



“JetBlue’s selection of the A220 aircraft as a complement to its growing A320 Family fleet is a tremendous endorsement – both of the A220 itself and of the way these two aircraft can work together to provide airline network flexibility and a great passenger experience,” remarked Eric Schulz, Chief Commercial Officer for Airbus. “JetBlue will be able to leverage the unbeatable efficiency of both the A321neo and the A220-300, as well as taking advantage of the roomiest and most passenger-pleasing cabins of any aircraft in their size categories.”



“We are evolving our fleet for the future of JetBlue, and the A220-300’s impressive range and economics offer us flexibility and support our key financial and operating priorities,” said Robin Hayes, the airline’s chief executive officer. “As JetBlue approaches our 20th anniversary, the A220, combined with our A321 and restyled A320 fleet, will help ensure we deliver the best onboard experience to customers and meet our long-term financial targets as we continue disciplined growth into the future.”



Complementing the A320 Family, the A220-100 and A220-300 models cover the segment between 100 and 150 seats and offer a comfortable five-abreast cabin. With the most advanced aerodynamics, CFRP materials, high-bypass engines and fly-by-wire controls, the A220 delivers 20 percent lower fuel burn per seat compared with previous generation aircraft. The type will serve a worldwide market for smaller single-aisle airliners, estimated at around 6,000 such aircraft over the next 20 years.



Airbus manufactures, markets and supports A220 aircraft under the recently finalized “C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership” (CSALP) agreement.



“The CSALP partnership between Airbus, Bombardier and Investment Quebec is committed to bringing the world the very best aircraft in the 100- to 150-seat market, and JetBlue’s choice of the A220-300 shows that our team is producing a winner,” said Philippe Balducchi, Chief Executive Officer of CSALP. “We look forward to the A220 serving JetBlue and its customers well for many, many years.”



The A321neo is the largest member of the A320neo Family – the world’s best-selling single aisle aircraft, with nearly 6,100 orders from over 100 customers. It incorporates the latest technologies, including new generation engines and Sharklet wing tip devices, which together deliver more than 15 percent in fuel savings from day one and 20 percent by 2020 with further cabin innovations. The A320neo Family also offers significant environmental performance with nearly 50 percent reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft.





