Leonardo at the Farnborough International Airshow 2018

(Source: Leonardo; issued July 10, 2018)

From 16-22 July, Leonardo is taking part in the Farnborough International Airshow, the main exhibition in the sector as well as the most eagerly awaited event by Aerospace, Defence and Security companies. At the airshow, Leonardo is showcasing its products’ technological excellence and its ability to deliver innovative solutions to its customers, providing full through life support services, be it rotorcraft, fixed wing aircraft, unmanned air systems, airborne sensors, cyber security or communications.





Pavilion L1, Leonardo’s indoor exhibition area, features a path that runs through the three core themes of Combat, ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance), and Training & Support, with displays of products and systems dedicated to data and information collection, aircraft defence, and training and maintenance. The Training & Support area showcases the Mirach 40 target drone, the M-345 Simulator, the AW101 helicopter’s Technical Training Device (TTD) and the Morpheus system, a virtual trainer. At the end of the path, a central focal-point composed by an immersive visualisation experience displays key examples of Leonardo’s integrated capabilities.





Leonardo flagship products and platforms in the static display include: the M-346FA (Fighter Attack) equipped with the GRIFO-346 radar; the P-72A maritime patrol aircraft for the Italian Air Force (ATR 72MP); the T-100; the AW101 SAR variant with its integrated Osprey AESA radar; the AW169 in utility/air ambulance configuration; the Royal Navy AW159 Wildcat; the UK Coast Guard AW189 SAR and the upgraded Brazilian Navy Super Lynx Mk21A. Also in the static display area, Leonardo is exhibiting an AW609 tiltrotor mock cabin in SAR configuration; the rotary-winged unmanned aerial system AWHERO; the remotely-piloted FALCO EVO; and numerous radar and airborne systems.



