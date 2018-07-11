HTS to Become RUAG Space Germany

(Source: RUAG; issued July 11, 2018)

Today, the aerospace supplier Hoch Technologie Systems (HTS) was renamed RUAG Space Germany. Representatives of the German Aerospace Centre and the Saxon Ministry for Economic Affairs were in attendance for the...



RUAG Space, the largest independent aerospace supplier in Europe, is strengthening its presence in Dresden. RUAG Space acquired HTS GmbH in the summer of 2016 and has now rechristened the new member of the group as RUAG Space Germany.



“Germany is the second largest aerospace nation in Europe, and we are very proud to be playing a part in this success. The aerospace business is a strategic focus of RUAG – and we want to continue growing in this field into the future, both in Switzerland and internationally,” explained Urs Breitmeier, the CEO of RUAG Group.



The festivities accompanying the renaming on 11 July were attended by 50 guests and staff, including Dr.-Ing. Walther Pelzer, member of the Management Board of the German Aerospace Centre, and Barbara Meyer, Director General of the Department of Industry, SMEs and Innovation in the Saxon State Ministry for Economic Affairs, Labour and Transport. RUAG CEO Urs Breitmeier opened the festivities.



From Saxony into outer space



HTS has more than 20 years of specialised experience with aerospace mechanisms under its belt, most of it acquired working with the aerospace supplier RUAG Space. RUAG Space held an interest in HTS for over a decade before fully taking it over in the summer of 2016.



In 2017, the company opened its new clean room in Coswig and won a major contract: As part of a consortium, it will now contribute mechanisms for the Large European Antenna project of the EU, the first collapsible large antenna produced in Europe.



RUAG in Germany



All five of RUAG’s divisions are represented in Germany, with development and production facilities at eight different locations in Germany – Oberpfaffenhofen, Fürth, Wedel, Dresden, Hallbergmoos, Kassel, Lichtenau and Sulzbach-Rosenberg. Around 2,700 employees work at these sites.



-ends-

