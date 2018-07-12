Turkish Aerospace Reveals A New Logo

(Source: Turkish Aerospace; issued July 12, 2018)

Turkish Aerospace, which maintains position as a leader in the Aerospace industry of Turkey, is getting a fresh look with the new logo and identity. Our company, which from the very first day of its establishment until today is a ‘’source of pride’’ of the industry, has introduced its new logo. Swallow’s unique characteristic, which represents freedom, has played a significant role in logo identification while choosing ‘’swallow bird’’ logo.



The new logo will not only enhance our company's international renown but also, empower our vision and mission to become one of the Most Prominent Aerospace Companies of the industry. T



urkish Aerospace which strives to strengthen brand awareness through its developing range of products, aims to "bring a breath of fresh air" and raise its reputation to the highest level through the new logo.



We have changed our logo by bringing "our glorious flag" and the domain of our products "the sky" together. Thus, we started out in the belief that a new logo will improve our company’s culture to ensure our employees are ambitious, which can lead to increased profitability. This change will make a significant contribution in bringing our company up to the level of global competitiveness and in creating a brand known throughout the world.



While creating the new logo Temel Kotil, Phd the President and CEO of Turkish Aerospace, carefully followed all the process and reassured his staff: ‘’We have started a totally new period with our new corporate identity within our activities which will shape the future by our power coming from the past. We are changing along with who we are, and getting transformed by our power. We are happy to reveal our new logo.’’





(EDITOR’S NOTE: In addition to adopting a new logo, the company, formerly known as Turkish Aerospace Industries, has also shortened its name by dropping the word “Industry,” although its re-looked website also retains the previous name.)



-ends-

