Multinational Division Headquarters North Established in Camp Ādaži

(Source: Latvia Ministry of Defence; issued July 09, 2018)

According to agreement between Denmark, Latvia and Estonia, the Multinational Division Headquarters North will be established in Camp Ādaži. The Multinational Division Headquarters North will be tasked with defence planning and implementation in the Baltic region.



With aim of promoting interoperability and joint defence activities of participating countries, the Multinational Division Headquarters North will be responsible for defence, military exercise and mission planning and implementation. New headquarters will fully comply with NATO operational analysis standards and, as Baltic region defence component, be integrated into common NATO command structure.



The Multinational Division Headquarters North will be efficient and combat-capable command unit, which will ensure joint command over division-size units, including units of the headquarters' framework nations and NATO's enhanced Forward Presence battlegroups currently deployed in the Baltic States. Division command will be comprised of officers from all framework countries – Denmark, Latvia and Estonia. Headquarters may be expanded with officers of other interested framework countries.



Latvia is contributing military officers and administrative personnel to the headquarters, as well as the necessary infrastructure at the Camp Ādaži.



Establishment of Division headquarters in Latvia is a clear political signal from NATO Allies. It not only shows that allies are ready to enhance support for European security, but also confirms their commitment to get more engaged in reinforcing collective defence and provide more efficient military response as part of its long-term aspirations for greater readiness and capacity of NATO Member States to defend themselves.



Denmark is one of the key defence partners of Latvia. Denmark has provided Latvia crucial support in development of defence systems and national armed forces.



Joint exercise of Danish and Latvian troops with other allied nations enhances compatibility of military capabilities and improves interoperability with forces of other NATO nations during international missions.



