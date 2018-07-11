We are Developing the Defense Capabilities of Our Country

(Source: Poland Ministry of Defence; issued July 11, 2018)

Matters that will be discussed among the heads of governments and heads of state concern the increase of defense capabilities of the North Atlantic Alliance – said today Mariusz Błaszczak Minister of National Defense.



On Wednesday, July 11th, before commencement of NATO Summit in Brussels minister Mariusz Błaszczak met with journalists.



The Head of the Ministry of National Defense stressed that during the Nato Summit will be discussed the initiatives that increase the security of Poland - We believe that this is a good direction. The initiatives that will be submitted to the leaders of countries are very valuable, especially for the security of Poland. First of all I think about the Readiness Initiative or Four Thirties(4x30) Initiative - said the minister.



“4x30” Initiative assumes that from 2020 the Alliance will maintain a high level of readiness of 30 mechanized battalions, 30 air squadrons and 30 warships, ready for action in less than 30 days.



- The second initiative concerns the creation of strategic commands. It is a result of (...) the decisions of the NATO Summit in Warsaw. The summit, which was decisive when it comes to Poland's security among others, because of the presence of allied forces in Poland - emphasized Mariusz Błaszczak.



This year's NATO Summit in Brussels will produce results of the reform of the NATO Command Structure and adapting its structuresand procedures to current challenges and threats. The future structure, also by creating a New Command Centers, will be better prepared to conduct collective defense operations.



During the Brussels Summit will be also discussed the issues of increase defense spending. The heads of governments and heads of state will also reach a decision to establish a NATO Training Mission in Iraq (NTM-I) and to support the Alliance's southern partners (Tunisia, Iraq and Jordan).



Minister Błaszczak will take part in the ceremony of signing the Letter of Intent regarding Maritime Battle Decisive Munitions (MBDM) and Declaration of Intent regarding Maritime Unmanned Systems (MUS). Minister will also sign an Agreement on Cooperation in Land Battle Decisive Munitions (LBDM).



Furthermore, Head of the Polish Defense Ministry will participate in a working session with representatives of Georgia and Ukraine and will also take a part in a meeting of all participants of the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.



-ends-

