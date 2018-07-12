President: Our Objective Is to Achieve NATO Standards and Full Interoperability with NATO Forces by 2020

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued July 12, 2018)

According to Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine appreciates the valuable support of the Alliance to our reforms in the defence and security sector according to NATO standards.



“Achieving NATO standards and meeting membership criteria are the main objectives of Ukraine's security and defence sector reforms,” the President said during the joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.



The Head of State recalled the adoption of the new Law on the National Security, calling him a “significant step forward”. “We are grateful for Alliance’ crucial input to this document and for the advisory assistance. I personally met several times with all the ambassadors of the NATO member-states and I think we created a great document and a great road map for the Ukrainian future membership,” Petro Poroshenko said.



“Our objective is to achieve NATO standards and full interoperability with NATO forces by 2020. In order to accomplish this, we are implementing the Annual National Programme under the NATO-Ukraine Commission,” the President emphasized.



According to him, this unique Programme is an effective tool directing all our efforts towards one ultimate goal – to make Ukraine prepared for the future NATO membership.



