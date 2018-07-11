Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 11, 2018)

The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $131,142,877 modification (P00003) to contract W91215-16-G-0001 for the procurement of four MH-47G Block II aircraft.



Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2020.



Fiscal 2018 other procurement; Department of Defense; and other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $131,142,877 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



(ends)

Boeing Receives Contract for Four Special Operations Chinooks

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued July 11, 2018)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. --- Boeing has received a $139.8 million contract to provide four MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters to the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command.



“The Army uses the MH-47G for some of its most difficult and challenging missions,” said Pat Donnelly, director, H-47 Domestic and Foreign Military Sale Programs. “By incorporating key Block II features, we significantly extend the service life, enhance performance, and maintain Chinook’s position as the world’s preeminent special operations helicopter.”



These helicopters mark the start of a Block II production run expected to extend into the late 2020s.



The Army has 69 MH-47G Chinook helicopters. Concurrent with the MH-47G enhancements, Boeing is developing a Block II configuration for the U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook.



-ends-