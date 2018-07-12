Airbus Performs World’s First Automatic Air-to-Air Refuelling Contact with Large Aircraft Receiver

(Source: Airbus; issued July 12, 2018)

After demonstrating automatic air-to-air refueling of a fighter, Airbus has now done it with a large aircraft receiver, with a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A acting as receiver from an Airbus-owned A310 tanker. (Airbus photo)