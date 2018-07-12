16 NATO Allies and 3 Partners Agree to Acquire Land Munitions Together

(Source: NATO; issued July 12, 2018)

Defense ministers of 16 NATO member nations, and three partner nations, have signed an MoU by which they agreed to cooperate on the acquisition of Land Battle Decisive Munitions. (NATO photo)

Under the leadership of Belgium, the Defence Ministers of 16 Allies¹ and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia² signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Multinational Cooperation for the Provision of Land Battle Decisive Munitions (LBDM) in Brussels during the NATO Summit (11 and 12 July 2018).



The Defence Ministers of Austria and Finland will also sign the MOU immediately following the NATO Summit.



At a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers in June 2017, 11 Allies and Finland launched this project by signing a Letter of Intent. Today’s agreement is an important step forward, as it creates the necessary legal basis for participants to jointly acquire and warehouse a wide array of land munitions.



Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller praised the initiative, saying: “it will increase our ability to share our munitions and work more smoothly and effectively in the field.” She added that “over time, this initiative will help our troops to increase their interoperability and effectiveness where it is needed most” and “help to reduce costs, enabling our rising defence budgets to go even further.”



Following today’s signature, the participants will begin work on an initial round of multinational acquisition.





(1) Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.

(2) Turkey recognizes the Republic of Macedonia with its constitutional name.



Seven Allies Plan to Acquire Maritime Munitions Together

(Source: North Atlantic Treaty Organization; issued July 11, 2018)

Seven NATO Allies are signing a Letter of Intent on Multinational Cooperation for the Provision of Maritime Battle Decisive Munitions (MBDM) in Brussels during the NATO Summit (11 and 12 July 2018).



Under this agreement, Belgium, France, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Spain plan to combine munitions purchases in order to achieve economies of scale – and thus lower prices.



The potential establishment of common warehousing solutions could lower costs even further. The plan covers a broad range of munition types, including surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles, torpedoes, and gun shells.



NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Defence Investment, Camille Grand, welcomed the initiative, calling it “an important first step on the road towards creating European stockpiles of high quality maritime munitions to meet our evolving needs. Over time, it will increase our interoperability, our ability to share our munitions and to work smoothly and effectively together, whatever the circumstances.”



This initiative follows similar efforts by NATO Allies and partners within the air and land domains. The first joint acquisitions are expected in the near future.



Finland to Join Multinational Cooperation for Providing Land Battle Decisive Munition

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued July 12, 2018)

Finland is to join NATO’s Memorandum of Understanding on Multinational Land Battle Decisive Munition (LBDM). Sixteen NATO defence ministers and Macedonia’s[1] Minister of Defence signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Brussels on 12 July 2018 while Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö will sign the MoU at a later stage.



In addition to Finland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Montenegro, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain are joining the cooperation arrangement.



Based on the MoU, a working group was set up with the task to inform of the participating countries’ future munition acquisition, to jointly acquire munition and to improve munition related life cycle cooperation. The Army Command and the Defence Forces Logistics Establishment will nominate Finland’s representative to the working group.



In addition to possibly lower costs per unit and joint acquisition, participation will support the capabilities development of the Finnish Defence Forces also because of access to further information on the material.



All cooperation regarding joint acquisition and other projects will be agreed on separately and therefore joining the arrangement does not bring direct costs. The MoU is a technical document by nature and therefore it will be signed by Finland’s Ministry of Defence.



