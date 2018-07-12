BAE Wins 12-Month UK Contract to Work on FCAS

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted July 12, 2018)

PARIS --- Britain’s Ministry of Defence has awarded BAE Systems a 12-month, single-source contract to continue work on a Future Combat Air System, even as the previous Anglo-French project of the same name appears to have lapsed.



A contract notice released by the UK Ministry of Defence says that the development effort is at technology readiness level – 3, Flight Global reported July 3, adding that no information was provided about the contract’s value and the nature of the work.



It is not clear what technology work of any consequence could be carried out in 12 months, and whether it concerns the former Franco-British unmanned combat air vehicle project, or preparatory work for a next-generation fighter that Britain seems determined to develop, even though its defense procurement plans already exceed its budget resources by over £20 billion.



“The MoD justifies the single-source award by its ‘cumulative investment’ stretching back decades" into BAE Systems as ‘the UK's lead air systems integrator,’” Flight Global added, quoting the MoD as saying that the company has "built up a unique level of credible and capable technical expertise and [personnel] and is necessary for the integrated delivery of concepts, associated requirements and the application of technology".



-ends-