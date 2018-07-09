Russian Helicopters has Demonstrated Advanced Flight Security Systems

(Source: Rostec; issued July 09, 2018)

Experts of the Kazan Helicopters (KVZ), an affiliate of the Russian Helicopters holding company of the Rostec State Corporation, has showcased a demonstration stand with an installed system for active dampening of vibrations, an energy-attenuating seat and a floor covering fragment at the Innoprom-2018 international industrial fair. The system will be installed in the Ansat helicopters to ensure the comfort of flight and additional security options.



It also reduces vibrations in the cockpit and cabin to the comfortable level. The first active vibration dampening system certified for use in helicopters has been installed in an existing VIP modification of the serially-built Ansat helicopter. Today, such systems may be installed in helicopters at the will of customers.



The passenger energy-attenuating seat is made of reinforced plastic fibre. External surface of the seat that gets in contact with the passenger is entirely composed of aramid to reduce the risk of injury in accidents. An energy-attenuating system is integrated into the seat to reduce the risk of spinal injury in accidents, and the seat can be fully lowered. The energy-attenuating seat can be used in both the passenger version of Ansat and in its VIP modification.



Ansat is a light-weight twin-engine multi-purpose helicopter commercially built by Kazan Helicopters. According to the certificate, the helicopter's design allows to swiftly transform it into a cargo or passenger modification capable of carrying up to 7 people.



