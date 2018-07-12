Top 100 Federal Contractors FY2017

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 12, 2018)

By Richard Pettibone

The General Services Administration’s U.S. Federal Procurement Data System – Next Generation released its annual Top 100 Federal Contractors report – Fiscal Year 2017.The top 100 federal contractors accounted for $283 billion of the obligated dollars, up 8 percent compared to $262 billion in FY16. Lockheed Martin remains the dominant contractor with $50.7 billion (almost 10% of the obligated total), followed by Boeing with $23.4 billion (4.6% of the obligated total).Overall, the top players pretty much held on to their positions as compared with FY16 results.United Technologies dropped out of the top ten following its divestiture of Sikorsky to Lockheed Martin.-ends-