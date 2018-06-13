Holographic Radar Developed by Aveillant, a Thales Company, to Track Flight Displays by Fast Jets At Royal International Air Tattoo

(Source: Thales; issued June 13, 2018)

Aveillant’s Gamekeeper radar, designed primarily to detect and track small drones, can also detect and track the aerobatic performances of fast jets, giving full 3D location, speed and heading. (Thales photo)

The Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), which takes place at Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford in Gloucestershire from 13-15 July and is staging the worldwide celebration of the RAF’s centenary this year, will feature flight demonstrations by numerous fast jets. Like last year, all the high-speed maneuvering jets will be tracked using Gamekeeper holographic radar developed by Aveillant, a Thales company*.



Gamekeeper radar, designed primarily to detect and track small unmanned air vehicles (drones), also has the capacity to detect and track the aerobatic performances of fast jets, giving full 3D location, speed and heading.



Andy Armstrong, CEO of the RAF Charitable Trust Enterprises, organisers of RIAT, said: “We’re delighted to give Aveillant the opportunity to demonstrate the performance of their radar at this great show, whose displays are amongst the very best in the world."



Commenting on the deployment, Aveillant CEO Dominic Walker said: “It is a honor to be working at RIAT with the RAF Charitable Trust, particularly this year as the Royal Air Force celebrates its centenary. We are used to detecting one type of difficult target – very small drones – but fast, agile jets is a different kind of problem. Fortunately, it is one that, with the right processing parameters in place, the radar manages very well.”



Thales helps its customers deal with unwanted drone intrusions into the complex environment of their infrastructures, enabling them to make fast, effective decisions at every decisive moment. Aveillant's holographic radar technology is also part of the Hologarde solution used to detect drones approaching sensitive sites. Since June 2017, a Gamekeeper radar has been installed at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle airport.





* Aveillant, based in Cambridge in the United Kingdom, was acquired by Thales in 2017.



