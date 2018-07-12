Demand Causing PAC 3 Production Increase

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 12, 2018)

ORLANDO -- Demand for the Patriot Advanced Capability - 3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors is growing. To meet this demand, Lockheed Martin is increasing production.



The U.S. Army is purchasing this missile, along with a number of foreign clients. Now, Lockheed Martin has won a contract to provide 576 PAC-3 MSE units to Romania, Poland and Sweden.



Lockheed Martin could add another PAC-3 production line to meet the increasing demand and workload.



The U.S. Army had planned to acquire 95 missiles per year from 2018 to 2022. These plans changed and the Army increased procurement to 240 missiles in 2019 and 160 missiles in 2021 and 2022.



