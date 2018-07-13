The New Airbus Helicopters Industrial Model is Coming Together

(Source: Airbus Helicopter; issued July 13, 2018)

Mating of the rear fuselage to the main fuselage marks the beginning of final assembly of the first Airbus H160 next-generation helicopter; ten pre-production aircraft are being produced to fine-tune the industrial process. (Airbus HC photo)

MARIGNANE --- The first pre-serial H160 has been fitted with its rear fuselage, the first major component assembly having been pre-assembled in Albacete, Spain according to the site specialisation strategy implemented in Airbus Helicopters.



The main fuselage of the first pre-serial aircraft arrived from the company’s facilities in Donauworth, Germany earlier in the year.



A total of ten pre-serial aircraft are planned and will be assembled progressively, allowing the company to fine-tune its industrial process. As the process gains in maturity, assembly lead-times will decrease to reach the target assembly time of forty days at the full production rate.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-